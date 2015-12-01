A man walks past the headquarters of Puerto Rican power utility PREPA (also known as AEE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez-Hernandez

Puerto Rico's power authority PREPA has reached a tentative debt restructuring deal with bond insurers including Assured Guaranty (AGO.N) and MBIA Inc's (MBI.N) National Public Finance Guarantee, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The deal still needs the approval of the PREPA board, the sources said, but has been signed by representatives for all parties in the negotiations.

PREPA has been working for months to restructure more than $8 billion (£5.3 billion) in debt. It previously reached deals with lenders and bondholders, but those agreements cannot be implemented without support from the insurers.

