Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
NEW YORK Columbia University on Monday announced the winners of the 96th annual Pulitzer Prizes, among the most prestigious recognitions for achievement in U.S. journalism and the arts.
Following are the winners in each category:
JOURNALISM: PUBLIC SERVICE
The Philadelphia Inquirer - for coverage of pervasive violence in the Philadelphia public school system.
JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS REPORTING
The Tuscaloosa News (Alabama) - for coverage of deadly tornado strikes in April 2011.
JOURNALISM: INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
The Associated Press - for coverage by Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eileen Sullivan and Chris Hawley of the New York Police Department's clandestine surveillance of Muslims in New York and beyond.
and
The Seattle Times - for coverage by Michael J. Berens and Ken Armstrong of a Washington State governmental body that moved vulnerable patients from safer pain-control medication to methadone.
JOURNALISM: EXPLANATORY REPORTING
The New York Times - for coverage by David Kocieniewski of how the wealthiest U.S. citizens and businesses exploited loopholes and avoided taxes.
JOURNALISM: LOCAL REPORTING
The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) - for coverage by Sara Ganim and other staff members of the child sex-abuse scandal at Penn State University.
JOURNALISM: NATIONAL REPORTING
The Huffington Post - for coverage by David Wood of the extreme challenges faced by U.S. soldiers wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.
JOURNALISM: INTERNATIONAL REPORTING
The New York Times - for coverage by Jeffrey Gettleman of the famine and conflict in East Africa.
JOURNALISM: FEATURE WRITING
The Stranger (Seattle) - for a story by Eli Sanders of a woman who survived a brutal attack that took the life of her partner.
JOURNALISM: COMMENTARY
The Chicago Tribune - for a body of work by columnist Mary Schmich reflecting the character and culture of the city.
JOURNALISM: CRITICISM
The Boston Globe - for film reviews and criticism by Wesley Morris.
JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL WRITING
No award
JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL CARTOONING
Politico - for cartoons by Matt Wuerker, especially his lampooning of partisan strife in Washington.
JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
Agence France-Presse - for Massoud Hossaini's photo of a girl crying in fear after a suicide bomber's attack at a crowded shrine in Kabul.
JOURNALISM: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
The Denver Post - for Craig F. Walker's photos of an Iraq war veteran struggling with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
LETTERS: FICTION
No award
LETTERS: DRAMA
"Water by the Spoonful," by Quiara Alegría Hudes
LETTERS: HISTORY
"Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention," by the late Manning Marable
LETTERS: BIOGRAPHY
"George F. Kennan: An American Life," by John Lewis Gaddis
LETTERS: POETRY
"Life on Mars," by Tracy K. Smith
LETTERS: GENERAL NONFICTION
"The Swerve: How the World Became Modern," by Stephen Greenblatt
MUSIC
"Silent Night: Opera in Two Acts," by Kevin Puts
(Compiled By Dan Burns)
PARIS French police fired tear gas on Thursday at youths who hurled projectiles and vandalised property on the fringes of a student demonstration against the alleged rape of a young black man by police using a baton.
PARIS France's presidential race took a new turn on Thursday as opinion polls began to show centrist Emmanuel Macron benefiting from an alliance with a veteran politician that could help him beat the far-right's Marine Le Pen and win power at the age of 39.