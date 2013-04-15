New York Times reporter David Barstow, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting for his work on how Wal-Mart used widespread bribery to dominate the market in Mexico, which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/Naum Kazhdan/Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Writer Gilbert King, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction for his work 'Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America', which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Poet Sharon Olds, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for her work 'Stag's Leap', which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Musician Caroline Shaw, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Music for her work 'Partita for 8 Voices,' a recording released on October 30, 2012, which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

American author and journalist Tom Reiss, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Biography for his work 'The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo' which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Fredrik Logevall, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for History for his work 'Embers of War: The Fall of an Empire and the Making of America's Vietnam' which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by Lindsay France - Pulitzer Prize Board. REUTERS/Lindsay France - The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

American actor and writer Ayad Akhtar, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his work 'Disgraced' which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen is seen in this undated handout picture provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Adam Johnson, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his work 'The Orphan Master's Son' which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout picture provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/The Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Two rebel soldiers guard their sniper's nest in the Karmel Jabl neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria as over a dozen holes made by bullets and shrapnel pepper the tin wall behind them in this October 18, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Javier Manzano/Agence France-Presse/Handout

New York Times reporter Alejandra Xanic von Bertrab, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting for her work on how Wal-Mart used widespread bribery to dominate the market in Mexico, which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

InsideClimate News reporter David Hasemyer, who shares the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for his work on reports on flawed regulation of the nation's oil pipelines, focusing on potential ecological dangers posed by diluted bitumen (or 'dilbit'), a controversial form of oil, which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

InsideClimate News reporter Lisa Song, who shares the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for her work on reports on flawed regulation of the nation's oil pipelines, focusing on potential ecological dangers posed by diluted bitumen (or 'dilbit'), a controversial form of oil, which was announced in New York April 15, 2013, is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Pulitzer Prizes Board. REUTERS/Pulitzer Prizes Board/Handout

Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. holds up four fingers to indicate the four Pulitzer Prizes won by the New York Times, as winners for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize are announced at The New York Times newsroom in New York April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Fremson/Pool

Washington Post writer Philip Kennicott reacts after being announced as the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism April 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Matt McClain/ The Washington

New York Times reporters David Barboza (L-R), John Branch and David Barstow attend the announcement for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize winners at the New York Times newsroom in New York April 15, 2013. Barboza, Branch and Barstow won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, Feature Writing and Investigative Reporting respectively. REUTERS/Josh Haner/Pool

NEW YORK The Sun Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Public Service on Monday for its investigation of off-duty police officers who were endangering the lives of citizens, the Pulitzer board said.

The newspaper's investigation of off-duty police officers "who recklessly speed and endanger the lives of citizens" led to disciplinary action "to curtail a deadly hazard," the board said.

The 97th annual Pulitzer Prizes were awarded by Columbia University. The most prestigious prizes in U.S. journalism, the awards can bring badly needed attention to newspapers and websites competing for readers in a fragmented media industry, where many are suffering from budget constraints.

Reporters at InsideClimate News, an online site in Brooklyn, New York, won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for their "rigorous" reports on the flawed regulation of the nation's oil pipelines, the Pulitzer board said.

The site's reporting by Lisa Song, Elizabeth McGowan and David Hasemyer focused on potential ecological dangers posed by diluted bitumen, a controversial form of oil, the board said.

"It's great to be recognized for the great work that our reporters did," said David Sassoon, publisher and founder of InsideClimate News, after the prize was announced.

"As much as it's a vote for us, it's also a bigger statement. Environmental journalism has been shrinking in newsrooms across the country and we've been filling the gap as best we could."

The Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting went to David Barboza of The New York Times for his exposure of corruption at high levels of the Chinese government, including secret wealth owned by relatives of the prime minister, it said, noting his reporting was accomplished "in the face of heavy pressure" from Chinese officials.

Two reporters for The New York Times, David Barstow and Alejandra Xanic von Bertrab, won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting for their reports on how Wal-Mart used widespread bribery to dominate the market in Mexico. Their reporting resulted in changes in company practices, it said.

The staff of The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Journalism for its coverage of business practices by Apple and other technology companies that "illustrates the darker side of a changing global economy for workers and consumers," it said.

John Branch of The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing for his "evocative narrative" about skiers killed in an avalanche, it said.

Overall, The New York Times won four of the coveted prizes, the board said.

The Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting went to the Denver Post for its coverage of the deadly mass shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, it said. The board noted that the Denver newspaper used "journalistic tools, from Twitter and Facebook to video and written reports" to tell the story.

The Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting went to Brad Schrade, Jeremy Olson and Glenn Howatt of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis for their reporting on a spike in infant deaths at poorly regulated day-care homes that resulted in legislative action, it said.

The Pulitzer Prize for Commentary went to Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal for his columns on U.S. foreign policy and domestic politics, and the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism went to Philip Kennicott of The Washington Post for his "eloquent and passionate" essays on art and social forces.

The Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing went to Tim Nickens and Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times of St. Petersburg, Florida for work that helped reverse a decision to end fluoridation of the local water supply.

The Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning went to Steve Sack of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

For photography, the prize for Breaking News went to Rodrigo Abd, Manu Brabo, Narciso Contreras, Khalil Hamra and Muhammed Muheisen of the Associated Press for their coverage of the civil war in Syria.

The Feature Photography prize went to Javier Manzano, a freelance photographer for Agence France-Presse for his picture of Syrian rebel soldiers.

Among the prizes for arts and letters, winning for Fiction was "The Orphan Master's Son" by Adam Johnson. The board called it "an exquisitely crafted novel that carries the reader on an adventuresome journey into the depths of totalitarian North Korea and into the most intimate spaces of the human heart."

The Pulitzer Prize for Drama went to "Disgraced," by Ayad Akhtar, a play about a successful corporate lawyer coming to terms with his Pakistani Muslim heritage.

The prize for History went to "Embers of War: The Fall of an Empire and the Making of America's Vietnam," by Fredrik Logevall, published by Random House, and the prize for Biography went to "The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo," by Tom Reiss, published by Crown.

The prize for Poetry went to "Stag's Leap" by Sharon Olds, published by Alfred A. Knopf, and the prize for general nonfiction went to "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America," by Gilbert King, published by Harper.

The Pulitzer Prize for Music was awarded to Caroline Shaw for "Partita for 8 Voices," which the board called "a highly polished and inventive a cappella work uniquely embracing speech, whispers, sighs, murmurs, wordless melodies and novel vocal effects."

The winners were selected from more than 2,500 entries, the board said.

(Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst. Editing by Andre Grenon)