Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
NEW YORK Reuters won a Pulitzer prize on Monday for international reporting on the violent persecution of a Muslim minority in Myanmar, the Pulitzer Board announced.
The Guardian US and Washington Post each were awarded a prize for their coverage of surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency, and the Boston Globe won for breaking news coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing and manhunt.
The prestigious prizes, awarded by Columbia University, are given in 14 categories of journalism as well as drama, music, poetry and books.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.