NEW YORK Reuters won a Pulitzer prize on Monday for international reporting on the violent persecution of a Muslim minority in Myanmar, the Pulitzer Board announced.

The Guardian US and Washington Post each were awarded a prize for their coverage of surveillance by the U.S. National Security Agency, and the Boston Globe won for breaking news coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing and manhunt.

The prestigious prizes, awarded by Columbia University, are given in 14 categories of journalism as well as drama, music, poetry and books.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)