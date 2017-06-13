After deadly London tower block fire, local council chief resigns
LONDON The chief executive of a London borough where a tower block fire killed at least 79 people in Britain's worst blaze since World War Two has resigned.
WASHINGTON A rift between Qatar and other Arab states is not affecting U.S. military operations, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.
"We are watching that very, very closely but we have had good cooperation from all the parties to make sure that we can continue to move freely in and out of Qatar," Joseph Dunford told a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.
The Pentagon said last week that after Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed economic and diplomatic boycott on Qatar, current U.S. military operations against Islamic State had not been affected but it was "hindering" the ability to plan for long-term operations.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.