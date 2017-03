WASHINGTON A strong quake of magnitude 6.5 struck north off Puerto Rico on Monday but did not trigger a tsunami, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4, was very shallow, at a depth of only 17.7 miles (27 km) below the seabed. It struck at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT), 35 miles (56 km) north of the town of Hatillo.

The Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger the quake had triggered a tsunami.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Walsh)