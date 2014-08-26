Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
WASHINGTON Hewlett-Packard Co is recalling about 6 million computer power cords after 29 reports of the cords melting or charring, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.
The recalled item, the LS-15 AC power cord, was distributed with Hewlett-Packard and Compaq notebook and mini notebook computers and with AC adapter-powered accessories such as docking stations, the commission said in a statement.
"Customers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled power cords and contact Hewlett-Packard to order a free replacement," the statement said.
About 5.6 million power cords are being recalled in the United States, along with 446,700 in Canada. The cords were all made by a single, unidentified Chinese manufacturer, a source familiar with the situation said.
HP offered on Tuesday to replace all affected cords and apologised to customers.
The Palo Alto, California-based company has received 29 reports of cords overheating and melting or charring. There have been two claims of minor burns and 13 claims of minor property damage, the commission's statement said.
The computers and accessories were sold with the AC power cords at electronics stores, dealers and online from September 2010 through June 2012 for about $500 (302 pounds) to $1,500, the statement said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech)
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.