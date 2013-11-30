U.S. shoppers visited more stores and spent more money across Thanksgiving Day on Thursday and on "Black Friday" than they did in 2012, research firm ShopperTrak said on Saturday.

When compared with Thanksgiving and "Black Friday" last year, ShopperTrak estimated that traffic at brick-and-mortar stores increased 2.8 percent, to more than 1.07 billion store visits.

Retail sales also increased by 2.3 percent, as shoppers spent an estimated total of $12.3 billion across the two days, ShopperTrak said in a statement.

Shoppers were drawn by deep discounts, promotions and extended store hours, it said.

For "Black Friday," brick-and-mortar shopper traffic fell 11.4 percent and retail sales were down by 13.2 percent.

"The Black Friday shopping experience is changing with more shoppers choosing to go out on Thanksgiving Day," Bill Martin, ShopperTrak founder, said in the statement.

Among the four regions in the United States, the West had the greatest increase in traffic and sales at 6.9 percent and 6 percent, respectively, according to ShopperTrak estimates.

The Northeast showed the only declines, with drops of 5 percent in traffic and 7 percent in sales.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Christopher Wilson)