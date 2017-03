Richard Ramirez, the California serial killer known as the "Night Stalker," has died, a prison official said on Friday.

Samuel Robinson, a spokesman for California's San Quentin prison where Ramirez had been kept, confirmed in an e-mail that Ramirez had died.

Robinson did not immediately disclose the cause of his death.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Thomasch)