LOS ANGELES Richard Ramirez, the California serial killer known as the "Night Stalker," died on Friday at a hospital near the prison where he was on death row, a corrections official said.

His death, at the age of 53, was confirmed by a spokesman for San Quentin prison.

Ramirez was convicted of 13 murder counts in 1989 following a string of serial killings in the 1980s that horrified the Los Angeles region. He gained his "Night Stalker" nickname for breaking into the homes of victims late at night.

Amid court challenges over its method of putting inmates to death, California has not executed an inmate in seven years.

