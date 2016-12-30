U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised the "delay" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently referring to Putin's refusal to retaliate for the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russians over their alleged involvement in hacking political groups before the Nov. 8 presidential election.

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

(Repoting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)