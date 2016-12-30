May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday praised the "delay" by Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently referring to Putin's refusal to retaliate for the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russians over their alleged involvement in hacking political groups before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
(Repoting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.