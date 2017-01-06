U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivered brief remarks to reporters at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump called the controversy over Russian hacking during the 2016 presidential campaign a "political witchhunt" on Friday in an interview hours before he was to receive a U.S. intelligence briefing on the topic.

"China, relatively recently, hacked 20 million government names,” Trump told the New York Times, referring to the Office of Personnel Management breach in 2014 and 2015. "How come nobody even talks about that? This is a political witch hunt.”

He said hackers have infiltrated the White House and Congress. "We're like the hacking capital of the world," said Trump.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)