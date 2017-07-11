FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 20 hours ago

Senior U.S., Russian diplomats to meet in Washington next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Washington next week, the State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The meeting is set for Monday. Russia cancelled an earlier meeting between the two senior diplomats last month after the United States added 38 individuals and organizations to its list of those sanctioned over Russian activities in Ukraine.

"We're pleased to have the meeting on the books," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Hay

