At least 13 killed, 42 injured in explosion inside church in Egypt's Nile delta
CAIRO At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported.
MIAMI Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday condemned what the United States has called a simulated attack on a U.S. Navy ship in the Baltic Sea by two Russian warplanes, saying it was a dangerous and provocative act.
"We condemn this kind of behaviour. It is reckless. It is provocative. It is dangerous. And under the rules of engagement that could have been a shoot-down," Kerry said in an interview with CNN Espanol and the Miami Herald. "People need to understand that this is serious business and the United States is not going to be intimidated on the high seas. ... We are communicating to the Russians how dangerous this is and our hope is that this will never be repeated."
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)
CAIRO At least 13 were killed and 42 injured in an explosion inside a church in the Egyptian Nile delta city of Tanta on Sunday, Egypt's state television reported.
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.