Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama (L) as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake, in Beijing,... REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

BEIJING Economic sanctions against Russia over its actions around Ukraine are clearly having an impact on its economy but are not yet changing Russia's calculus on Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke briefly on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit events on Monday night but did not delve into the issues that divide their two countries, U.S. and Russian officials said.

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes was speaking to reporters in Beijing on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)