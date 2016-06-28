Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
WASHINGTON A Russian warship carried out an "unsafe and unprofessional" maritime operation near two U.S. Navy ships on June 17, a U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, contradicting a Russian account of the incident.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Neustrashimy-class frigate came within 315 yards of the USS Gravely and within five nautical miles of the USS Harry S. Truman in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.