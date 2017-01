WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that if Russia had engaged in hacking the Democratic National Committee it would be something he would discuss with President Vladimir Putin, but it would not wildly alter their relationship.

The United States already has "a lot of differences with Russia on a whole bunch of issues, but I think that we've been able to try to stay focused on those areas where we still have a common interest," Obama said in a press conference.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)