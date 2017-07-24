FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
EU activates 'all diplomatic channels' over new U.S. sanctions on Russia
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 days ago

EU activates 'all diplomatic channels' over new U.S. sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2017.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is concerned about new U.S. sanctions on Russia that could impact Europe's energy security and has activated "all diplomatic channels" to resolve the issue.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats reached a deal on legislation to allow new sanctions against Russia, which has led to concerns in Europe of "unintended consequences".

"We are following this process with some concern regarding the European Union's energy independence and our energy security interests. We are activating all diplomatic channels to address these concerns from these U.S. measures with our U.S. counterparts," a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

"For us, G7 unity regarding sanctions is of key importance as is respect of the implementation of the Minsk agreement. We in the European Union will have interests in these discussions and we expect those interests to be addressed by the free legislative process which is ongoing in the U.S," the spokesman said.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.