An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken April 12, 2016 and released April 13, 2016. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW The crews of the Russian Su-24 bombers which flew near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday respected all safety rules, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying on Thursday.

The U.S. military said that the warplanes had simulated attack passes near the USS Donald Cook, with one official describing them as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory.

