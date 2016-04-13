A Russian Sukhoi Su-24 front-line bomber is seen on a runway shortly before taking off, part of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria, at Hmeymim airbase, Syria, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Vadim Grishankin/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. military on Wednesday released photos and video of Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making what it called very low, "aggressive" passes close to a U.S. guided missile destroyer operating in the Baltic Sea this week.

"We have deep concerns about the unsafe and unprofessional Russian flight manoeuvres," the U.S. military's European Command said in a statement.

"These actions have the potential to unnecessarily escalate tensions between countries, and could result in a miscalculation or accident that could cause serious injury or death."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)