'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
WASHINGTON The U.S. military on Wednesday released photos and video of Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making what it called very low, "aggressive" passes close to a U.S. guided missile destroyer operating in the Baltic Sea this week.
"We have deep concerns about the unsafe and unprofessional Russian flight manoeuvres," the U.S. military's European Command said in a statement.
"These actions have the potential to unnecessarily escalate tensions between countries, and could result in a miscalculation or accident that could cause serious injury or death."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not have offshore accounts or a hidden inheritance, less than a week from the first round of voting in an election marked by allegations of impropriety.