U.S. President Barack Obama walks towards Marine One as he departs the White House in Washington February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to talk about several global crises where the two powers have not seen eye-to-eye, including Syria's civil war, ongoing talks on Iran's nuclear program, and violence in Ukraine, the White House said.

On Syria, the leaders spoke about talks to find a political solution to the war, and the need for the Syrian government "to adhere to its commitment to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons program," the White House said.

They also discussed "concerns over the humanitarian crisis and the necessity of a strong U.N. Security Council resolution on the issue," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)