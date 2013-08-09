WASHINGTON High-level U.S.-Russian political and security talks on Friday were "positive and constructive throughout" in tone and not overshadowed by the case of fugitive spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, a U.S. official said.

However, the official added, it would be premature to reschedule a summit between U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was postponed by Washington this week before the two countries create conditions for talks.

"We would like to hold a summit with Russia but the substance needs to be there," the official told reporters, adding that disagreements were not limited to the dispute over Putin's decision to grant Snowden asylum in Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel hosted their Russian counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu for about five hours of so-called "2+2" political and security talks.

