MOSCOW New U.S. sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict are hostile acts by the outgoing Obama administration and Russia will expand its sanctions lists against the United States in response, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS news agency.

"We retain the right to choose the time, place and form pf our responsive actions in a way that suits us," Ryabkov told TASS.

