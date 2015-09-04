U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia is satisfied with U.S. President Barack Obama's assurances about the Iran nuclear deal and believes the agreement will contribute to security and stability in the Middle East, the country's foreign minister said on Friday.

Speaking after a White House meeting between Obama and Saudi King Salman in Washington, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Obama had assured Salman that the agreement prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, includes inspections of military and suspected sites, and has a provision for the snapback of sanctions if Iran violates the agreement.

Iran and six world powers, including the United States, negotiated an agreement in July that lifts economic sanctions on Iran in return for limits on its nuclear programme.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was satisfied with these assurances after having spent the last two months consulting with our allies," al-Jubeir said. "We believe this agreement will contribute to security and stability in the region."

Saudi Arabia hopes the Iranians will use any additional income from the lifting of sanctions to fund domestic developments rather than engage in nefarious activities, al-Jubeir said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are opposed on a number of regional issues, including conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Obama and Salman also discussed the threat from Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and the political situation in those countries, al-Jubeir said.

