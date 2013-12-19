NEW YORK A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived claims by families of victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks who alleged that Saudi Arabia provided material support to al Qaeda.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said "the interests of justice" justified reviving the claims, in light of a 2011 decision that allowed similar claims to proceed against Afghanistan.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Chester Straub said it would be "anomalous" to treat the two sets of plaintiffs differently.

After the attacks, victims' families began suing Saudi Arabia and other alleged al Qaeda associates and supporters in 2002. They alleged that charities acting as agents of Saudi Arabia knowingly provided funding and other support to al Qaeda.

