WASHINGTON U.S. authorities have arrested a suspect from Mississippi in connection with a letter sent to President Barack Obama that tested positive for the poison ricin, a law enforcement source said on Wednesday.

The name of the suspect could not be immediately identified on Wednesday evening.

The letter to Obama and another to Republican Senator Roger Wicker that also tested positive for ricin both included the initials "KC," according to an FBI operations bulletin reviewed by Reuters.

The letters were postmarked from Memphis, Tennessee, and were dated April 8. That mailing territory could also include some areas in neighbouring northern Mississippi, Wicker's state.

