Snap's shares pop after $3.4 billion IPO
Snap Inc's shares continued to defy doubts about the company's early-stage business model and slowing user growth, jumping nearly 50 percent in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
WASHINGTON U.S. authorities have arrested a suspect from Mississippi in connection with a letter sent to President Barack Obama that tested positive for the poison ricin, a law enforcement source said on Wednesday.
The name of the suspect could not be immediately identified on Wednesday evening.
The letter to Obama and another to Republican Senator Roger Wicker that also tested positive for ricin both included the initials "KC," according to an FBI operations bulletin reviewed by Reuters.
The letters were postmarked from Memphis, Tennessee, and were dated April 8. That mailing territory could also include some areas in neighbouring northern Mississippi, Wicker's state.
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Eric Beech)
LONDON James Murdoch, the chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox, lauded the quality of Britain's television industry on Thursday as the company makes a fresh attempt to gain control of European TV business Sky.
LONDON Catalonia is organising the logistics for a referendum on independence from Spain it plans to hold by the end of September, even if it goes against the wishes of the national government, the Catalan government's foreign policy chief said.