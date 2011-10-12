The United States accused Iran of backing an alleged plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, Adel al-Jubeir, a charge Tehran rejected on Wednesday as a "childish, amateur game."

Following are details of some of the major recent attempted attacks and plots in the United States.

September 2009: Najibullah Zazi, an Afghan-born man who is a permanent U.S. resident and was living in Colorado, plotted a suicide bomb attack on the New York subway system.

-- He received training from al Qaeda in the remote Waziristan region of Pakistan, which borders Afghanistan. He drove to New York in preparation for the attack but discarded bomb-making materials after learning he was under surveillance from a local imam. He was arrested later in Colorado and pleaded guilty to the plot in February 2011.

November 2009: U.S. Major Nidal Malik Hasan, a Muslim born in the United States, was accused of killing 13 and wounding 32 during a shooting rampage at the U.S. Army installation in Fort Hood, Texas. Hasan is to face a court-martial where he could be sentenced to death, a military official ruled last July.

-- U.S. authorities learned later he had been communicating with the Muslim cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who was an American but left the country soon after the September 11, 2001, attacks and had since encouraged attacks against his homeland. Awlaki was killed by a U.S. drone attack in Yemen last month.

December 2009: Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, originally from Nigeria, boarded a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit on Christmas Day and allegedly tried to detonate a bomb sewn into his underwear. The explosives, PETN, failed to detonate fully and passengers and crew subdued him.

-- Abdulmutallab had cooperated with U.S. authorities and officials said he told them he had received the bomb and training from AQAP in Yemen.

-- Last week however, he called the United States a "cancer" just before jury selection began in his trial.

May 2010: A Pakistani-born U.S. citizen, Faisal Shahzad, drove a sport utility vehicle packed with a crude bomb into the heart of Times Square in New York on a crowded Saturday evening. The bomb failed to go off and was discovered by passersby.

-- He was caught days later as he tried to fly to Dubai. Shahzad admitted to receiving bomb-making training and funding from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in a U.S. prison.

October 2010: After U.S. officials received a tip from Saudi Arabia, two packages containing explosive materials destined for Jewish centres in Chicago were intercepted by authorities in England and Dubai.

-- The explosives were tentatively identified as PETN, a strong explosive used in the past by the al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, AQAP. Two women in Yemen are in custody who are believed to have delivered the packages to the UPS and FedEx offices for shipping.

February 2011: A Saudi-born student, Khalid Aldawsari, was arrested in Texas after FBI agents were tipped off by a chemical supplier and freight company that he was trying to buy materials that could be used build improvised explosive devices.

-- Authorities discovered he had purchased some chemicals and was trying acquire others used to manufacture explosives. He also drew up a list of possible targets he had emailed to himself, which included the Dallas home of former President George W. Bush as well as hydroelectric dams, nuclear power plants and a nightclub, according to an FBI affidavit.

April 2011 - A naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan pleaded guilty to joining what he thought was an al Qaeda plot to bomb the Washington area subway system and received a 23-year prison sentence.

-- Farooque Ahmed, was arrested in October 2010 in a U.S. government sting operation for conducting surveillance at subway stops and suggesting where to place explosives.

October 2011 - U.S. authorities said they have broken up a plot by two men linked to Iran's security agencies to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir in the United States. One was arrested last month while the other was believed to be in Iran.

-- FBI Director Robert Mueller said the convoluted plot, involving monitored international calls, Mexican drug money and an attempt to blow up the ambassador in a Washington restaurant.

-- Attorney-General Eric Holder alleged that the plot was the work of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the guardian of Iran's 32-year-old revolution, and the Quds Force, its covert, operational arm.

