LONDON Britain will work with the United States, the European Union and Saudi Arabia to agree on an international response to an alleged Iranian-backed plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday.

Hague told parliament the alleged plot "would appear to constitute a major escalation in Iran's sponsorship of terrorism outside its borders."

"We are in close touch with the United States' authorities and will work to agree an international response along with the United States, the rest of the European Union and Saudi Arabia," he said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Editing by Matt Falloon)