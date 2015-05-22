The FBI has arrested two men in southern California, one at Los Angeles International Airport, suspected of attempting to travel abroad to join Islamic State, NBC News reported on Thursday.

NBC, which cited anonymous law enforcement officials, said the two men were unarmed and never posed any threat to the public. The other man was arrested in Orange County.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller confirmed to Reuters that two men in those locations had been arrested following a joint terrorism task force investigation, but said further details could not be provided until charges were filed.

The men were due in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday, Eimiller said.

Several individuals have been arrested in recent months for plotting to travel to Syria to fight for the militant group Islamic State, including six Somali-American men from Minnesota last month.

