BEIJING China said on Monday that it respects the Hong Kong government's handling of the case of fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden in accordance with Hong Kong law.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was responding to a question about whether China was involved in the decision for Snowden to leave Hong Kong.

Hua also said at a regular briefing that China is gravely concerned about Snowden's allegations of U.S. hacking attacks on China.

In a major embarrassment for U.S. President Barack Obama, an aircraft carrying Snowden landed in Moscow on Sunday from Hong Kong after the Chinese territory allowed him to leave despite requests from Washington that he be arrested.

