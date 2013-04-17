United States Capitol Police close off the Senate Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON U.S. congressional police cleared parts of two Senate office buildings on Wednesday over concerns over suspicious letters and a package.

Parts of the Russell and Hart buildings have been cleared as officials investigate, U.S. Capitol Police spokesman said.

Officials are looking into a suspicious package in the Hart building. They are also looking into suspicious envelopes in the Russell building and are questioning an individual in that matter, the spokesman said.

On Tuesday U.S. authorities intercepted a letter sent to U.S. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi that preliminary tests showed contained the deadly poison ricin.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Vicki Allen)