MCLEAN, Va. President Barack Obama told members of the intelligence community on Friday that he wants to see whether changes are needed after a counterterrorism operation on an al Qaeda compound inadvertently killed two aid workers held hostage.

"We're going to review what happened. We're going to identify the lessons that can be learned and any improvements and changes that can be made," Obama said in a speech marking the 10th anniversary of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

