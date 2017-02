WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Wednesday to Saudi King Abdullah about the alleged plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, according to the White House.

"The president and the king agreed that this plot represents a flagrant violation of fundamental international norms, ethics, and law," the White House said in a statement issued by press secretary Jay Carney.

The statement said both leaders underscored a commitment to "pursue a strong and unified international response that holds those responsible accountable for their actions."

