WASHINGTON The United States has been told by Hong Kong that former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has left Hong Kong for "a third country" and will seek cooperation with countries Snowden may try to go to, a Justice Department official said on Sunday.

"We will continue to discuss this matter with Hong Kong and pursue relevant law enforcement cooperation with other countries where Mr. Snowden may be attempting to travel," Justice Department spokeswoman Nanda Chitre said in a statement.

The United States contacted Hong Kong on Saturday seeking Snowden's extradition, Chitre said.

Hong Kong earlier on Sunday allowed Snowden to leave Hong Kong for a third country. According to a source at Russia's Aeroflot airline, Snowden is travelling to Moscow and is planning to go to Venezuela via Cuba.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott)