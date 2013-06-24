MOSCOW The Kremlin is unaware of any contact between former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden and the Russian authorities, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment on calls by the U.S. government for Russia to expel Snowden, who was expected to go from Moscow to Cuba later on Monday following his flight from Hong Kong.

Asked whether Snowden had been in touch with the Russian authorities, Peskov said by telephone: "We have no such information. Overall, we have no information about him."

(Reporting By Alexei Anshchuk, Writing by Timothy Heritage; editing by Elizabeth Piper)