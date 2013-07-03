QUITO Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has asked that the Unasur group of South American nations call an urgent meeting over travel restrictions placed on Bolivian President Evo Morales by France and Portugal, Unasur's secretary general said in a statement on Wednesday.

Morales had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday in Vienna on his way back from a meeting in Moscow after the European countries denied access to their airspace, apparently on concerns he was carrying wanted former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

