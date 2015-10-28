REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Abid Naseer, 26, is seen in a courtroom sketch as he pleads not guilty to terrorism charges in his first U.S. court appearance in New York in January 7, 2013. Naseer, 29, poses an ''extreme danger'' to society given his ''continued commitment'' to cause mass casualties... REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

NEW YORK A Pakistani man convicted in March in a U.S. court of conspiring with al Qaeda to bomb a shopping centre in Manchester, England should spend 30 years to life in prison, U.S. prosecutors said.

Abid Naseer, 29, poses an "extreme danger" to society given his "continued commitment" to cause mass casualties designed to rival the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, prosecutors said in a letter filed late Tuesday night.

Naseer had represented himself at trial, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17 by U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, New York.

Naseer was convicted of plotting to blow up the Arndale shopping centre in the centre of Manchester as early as April 2009, when he was arrested by British authorities.

The attack was one of three that U.S. prosecutors said affiliated cells were working on, including attacks against the New York City subway and a Copenhagen newspaper.

Najibullah Zazi, who pleaded guilty in the New York plot, testified against Naseer that both men coordinated their plans through coded emails with an al Qaeda operative in Pakistan.

Raised in Peshawar, the well-educated Naseer he said he had a happy childhood in a stable suburban family and became proficient at cricket. Prosecutors said this made his the "rare case" where no extenuating circumstances mitigated his crimes.

"He was given every opportunity in life, rendering his behaviour all the more abhorrent," prosecutors said. "There is simply nothing in the record, nor in the defendant's own statements about his family and upbringing, that allows the blame for the defendant's choice to join al-Qaeda to be placed anywhere other than squarely at his own two feet."

James Neuman, a lawyer representing Naseer for the sentencing, said in an Oct. 20 court filing that a sentence "significantly below" 30 years was appropriate.

He said his client's background, and support from family and friends, left "every reason to conclude that Mr. Naseer will never commit another crime, let alone anything related to terrorism."

Neuman declined comment on Wednesday on the government's sentencing request.

The case is U.S. v. Naseer, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00019.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; editing by Grant McCool)