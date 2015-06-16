WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy facility in Philadelphia was evacuated on Tuesday after the FBI received information of a credible security threat, according to a Navy Yard post on Twitter and media reports.

Non-essential workers at the facility, where the Navy has offices and warehouses, were sent home although the facility remained open, the Navy Yard said.

Homeland Security officials gave an "all clear," an NBC affiliate in Philadelphia said in a Twitter post.

CNN said it learned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had advised the Navy that it had information about a potentially credible threat against the facility.

The terror threat level was raised to imminent and security measures were heightened, the NBC affiliate reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Workers from two separate Philadelphia naval facilities were evacuated, NBC said.

The Navy Yard, a 1,200-acre business campus, has more than 11,000 employees and 145 companies in the office, industrial, manufacturing, research and development sectors, the Navy Yard website said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)