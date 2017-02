SEATTLE A Seattle man pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with a plot to mount a machine-gun and grenade attack on a U.S. military recruitment centre in the city, federal prosecutors said.

Abu Khalid Abdul-Latif, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to conspiracy to murder officers and employees of the United States and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction.

His co-defendant, 33-year-old Walli Mujahidh, pleaded guilty in December 2008 to conspiracy and weapons charges.

