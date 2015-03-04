WASHINGTON Maryland police have arrested a man suspected of firing at the National Security Agency headquarters, and who is also suspected in four other shooting incidents, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, Maryland, was arrested late on Tuesday, Anne Arundel County police said in a statement.

Young is suspected of opening fire on the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, on Tuesday, striking a building, the statement said.

Federal officials have said the gunshots came from a nearby highway. No injuries were reported.

Young is also a suspect in four shots-fired incidents in Washington's Maryland suburbs since Feb. 24, when a man was grazed by a bullet while driving.

Young also allegedly shot at a truck travelling on a highway on Tuesday, slightly wounding two people.

Police found a .380 semi-automatic pistol and .380 shell casings in Young's car. The handgun is the same caliber as that used in the shots-fired incidents, the Anne Arundel County police said.

Young faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault, firearms violations and reckless endangerment, the police statement said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and John Clarke; Editing by Peter Cooney, Raissa Kasolowsky and Leslie Adler)