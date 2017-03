BRASILIA Brazil will not grant asylum to former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that it will leave the request unanswered.

The rejection makes Brazil the latest in a flurry of countries that have spurned asylum requests from Snowden, who is wanted in the United States for leaking information about secret U.S. electronic surveillance programs.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Vicki Allen)