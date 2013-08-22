LONDON The British authorities can sift through documents seized from the partner of a reporter who wrote about the leaks by Edward Snowden to protect national security and investigate any possible links to terrorism, a court ruled on Thursday.

David Miranda, partner of U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, was questioned for nine hours on Sunday at London's Heathrow Airport before being released without charge, prompting calls for an explanation of why anti-terrorism powers were used to detain the Brazilian citizen.

Miranda, who was in transit from Berlin to Rio de Janeiro, was released without charge minus his laptop, phone and memory sticks.

His lawyer has requested an injunction to prevent the authorities from examining any data seized from Miranda and has also started legal action to ask judges to rule that his detention was illegal.

Two judges at Britain's High Court said the authorities could continue to look at the information from Miranda for the defence of national security and for the purposes of investigating whether the claimant is a person who is or has been concerned with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The judges gave the British authorities until August 30 to sift through what a police lawyer said were thousands of documents.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing Kate Holton)