WASHINGTON The United States filed charges against Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who revealed surveillance programs to media outlets, in a sealed criminal complaint dated June 14, according to a court document made public on Friday.

Snowden was charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defence information and wilful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person, the document said.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Eric Walsh)