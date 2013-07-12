WASHINGTON It would raise concerns in the U.S.-Russian relationship if Moscow were to accept an asylum request from former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"There is no question that, as we have stated broadly with any country that would have a role in assisting him either in transit or in a final place for him to live, that that would raise concerns in our relationship," department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"However we are not at that point yet. They still have the opportunity to do the right thing and return Mr. Snowden to the United States and that's what our hope is."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)