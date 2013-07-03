LONDON Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, wanted by Washington on espionage charges for revealing the secret U.S. electronic surveillance programme Prism, has applied for political asylum in more than a dozen countries.

The 30-year-old American remains in legal limbo in the transit area at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. He has no legal travel documents and has made his asylum applications through a legal representative.

Here is a list of the countries which Snowden has asked for asylum, as published by WikiLeaks, and their reactions so far.

OUTRIGHT REJECTIONS

Brazil

Finland

Germany

India

Poland

APPLICATIONS VALID ONLY IF MADE ON THEIR SOIL

Austria

Ecuador

Iceland

Ireland

Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Switzerland

WILLING IN PRINCIPLE

Venezuela (has taken no official decision, but president expressed support)

NO DECISION

Bolivia, China, Cuba, France, Italy, Nicaragua, Russia*

* Snowden has withdrawn his asylum application to Russia, according to the Kremlin.

(Compiled by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Mark Heinrich)