WASHINGTON The United States has gone to Hong Kong authorities seeking the extradition of Edward Snowden, a former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who exposed secret U.S. surveillance programs, a White House official told CBS News on Saturday.

"Our law enforcement officials are in conversation ... with the Hong Kong authorities at this point," outgoing White House National Security Adviser Tom Donilon was quoted as saying by CBS.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)