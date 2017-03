HELSINKI Finland said on Tuesday it had received a request for political asylum from U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, but that it could not accept his application as Finnish law required him to be in the country.

Finnish foreign ministry spokeswoman Tytti Pylkko said that Snowden, who is holed up in the transit area at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, had sent his request by fax to Finland's embassy in Moscow.

