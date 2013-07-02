BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he did not have substantive discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden when the two held a two-hour meeting at an Asian security conference on Tuesday.

"I did raise the issue of Mr Snowden but that is not his portfolio, nor is it mine, but it is being handled within the Justice Department," Kerry told reporters in the capital of the oil-rich sultanate of Brunei.

"It's fair to say that we didn't discuss any substantive progress, but I certainly raised (it) from our point of view."

Snowden is holed up at a Moscow airport transit lounge after revealing details of mass surveillance operations and is seeking asylum in a number of countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not agree to any U.S. request to extradite him.

