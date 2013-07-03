Bolivian President Evo Morales talks to the media as he waits for his flight at the Vienna International Airport in Schwechat July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Bolivian President Evo Morales is set to head home soon after his plane had to make an unplanned stopover in Vienna, Austrian President Heinz Fischer said on Wednesday.

France and Portugal abruptly cancelled air permits for Morales' plane en route from Moscow on Tuesday, apparently amid fears former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board. Bolivian and Austrian officials denied this.

"The flight route is normal, as far as I am informed. Spain's airspace is also open for him. (Morales) will resume his trip shortly," Fischer told reporters at Vienna's airport.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)