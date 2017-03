MOSCOW Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday Caracas had not yet received a request for political asylum from former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden and would decide on it only when it did.

"He deserves the world's protection. He has not asked us for it yet. When he does we will give our answer," Maduro told Reuters during a visit to Moscow.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)